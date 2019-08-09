K'taka rains: 6 killed in Belgaum district

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 09 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives in Belgaum district, as incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Upper Krishna Basin catchment area. The inflows into Belagavi district is 3.91 lakh cusecs.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa informed his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis that discharge from Almatti dam has now increased to 4,80,000 cusecs, sources from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said.

Meanwhile, till 15 August, all schools and colleges - both government and private- in Dakshina Kannada, Uttar Kannada, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Shivamogga, Bidar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Dharwad, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi, and Gadag districts will remain shut.

Over 1,24,000 have been rescued in a joint operation conducted by Fire and Emergency rescue team, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army so far in Belgaum and nearby districts Bagalkot, Vijayapara, and Raichur.

There have been few incidens of minor landslides on few stretches of NH 66, NH 275, SH-91 (Virajpet-Makuta). As of now, over 1400 km of road, 211 bridges, 10 minor irrigation tanks, 4019 government buildings, 92 water supply infrastructure, 2575 electrical poles and four sanitation structures have been damaged.

Two Indian airforce choppers have also been deployed and there is a plan to station one more in Raichur district.

Moreover, nine additional teams of NDRF have been deployed, with five in Belagavi, two in Kodagu and one team each in Uttara Kannada and Shivamogga.

Karnataka government has issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officer to not grant any leaves till August 15 because of the flood-like situation in the state. (ANI)