K'taka: Red alert in Udupi and Kodagu districts; schools, colleges shut today

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed across Karnataka district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday affecting normal life.

Owing to the heavy downpour, the state government has announced holidays for all schools and colleges in Udupi and Kodagu districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has today issued a red alert for these two districts.

According to Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency, this monsoon surge has been activated due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation which is up to mid-tropospheric levels over Odisha and adjoining areas.

Heavy rains may trigger flash floods in many places in Karnataka in the coming days. (ANI)

