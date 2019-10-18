K'taka: Residents of Mahadevapura constituency staged protest over lack of development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Scores of techies, students and citizens on Friday staged a protest against the ruling Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government for not doing enough for the development of Mahadevapura assembly constituency in the state.

The agitated protesters gathered near Maratha Halla bridge and demanded the resignation of the MP PC Mohan, MLA Arvind Limbavali and corporators of the constituency. They also vented anger over the poor conditions of the roads in the region.

"BJP is ruling in the country, in our state. We have a BJP mayor as well, but no one cares about the infrastructure, cleanliness and increasing traffic. The metro is also not yet finished. These are the reasons why we have come out on roads and are protesting against the elected representatives and civic bodies," one of the protestors claimed.

Not only that, but the protesters have also claimed to have sent several emails pertaining to the development and civic issues to the Mayor and several other government organisations.

Another protestor told ANI, "No authority so far has shown concern to our problems. The BJP representatives have forgotten their promises made in the election manifesto." (ANI)

