K'taka: State honours given to Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami

Udupi (Karnataka) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami, who passed away today morning, was given state honours in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Udupi city.

The mortal remains of Vishwesha Teertha Swami have reached Basavanagudi in Bengaluru for the last rites.

The mortal remains of Teertha Swami were kept for the public to pay final tributes in Bengaluru, before being cremated at the evening.

Meanwhile, the state government has announced three-day mourning from December 29-31, following the demise of Pejavara Mutt Seer.

The last rites of Teertha Swami will be performed at 7 pm today evening at Vidyapeeth, Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat said this morning.

"Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami ji passed away at 9:30 am today. His mortal remains will be kept at Ajjarakadu Mahatma Gandhi Maidan for three hours today, where he will be given state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also pay a visit," Bhat said while speaking to reporters here.

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. His demise was announced by Raghupati who stated that the revered saint breathed his last on Sunday morning. (ANI)

