K'taka: Surge in dengue cases in Kalaburagi; 46 reported positive in Sept

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Kalaburagi Health Officer on Thursday said there has been a surge in dengue cases in the district with 46 people reporting positive for the mosquito-borne disease in September.

"Due to climate change and unseasonal rains, there has been an increase in number of positive dengue cases. In September, 46 people were reported positive for dengue," MK Patil, district Health Officer, told ANI.

He said that people are being advised to take all preventive measures to keep themselves safe from dengue.

"The only solution is prevention, there should be no water-logging anywhere," Patil said.

Municipal Corporation has been fogging and sprinkling anti-larva medicines in the areas where dengue cases were reported.

Data compiled by the Health Ministry had revealed at least 8,058 positive dengue cases with eight deaths and 14404 cases of chikungunya from across the country till June 30 this year.



A total of 66,313 malaria cases have also been reported from across the country till May 31 this year, according to available data. (ANI)

