K'taka: Teacher dies after truck hits auto-rickshaw

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A 56-year-old teacher died after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a truck on Sunday at Kadri Kambala in Mangaluru.

The deceased has been identified as Shailaja.

A video of the CCTV footage of the incident that has surfaced on social media shows a speeding truck hitting and dragging an autorickshaw. While the driver was thrown out of the auto, the teacher got stuck inside.

Shailaja was rushed to the hospital but doctors declared her brought dead. The driver of the autorickshaw is learnt to be out of danger. (ANI)

