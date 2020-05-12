K'taka to use re-modelled KSRTC buses as mobile fever clinics for COVID-19 testing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday launched mobile fever clinics for COVID-19 testing operating out of re-modelled KSRTC buses.

Developed by the Office of Tejasvi Surya, the mobile fever clinic or mobile health checkup camp, can also conduct blood and protein count tests out of the same facility.

Five such mobile fever clinics have been made re-modelled by the Office of the MP. One of the five buses will be provided to the Office of the Commissioner of Police to test policemen at risk of catching the infection.

The remaining four will be designated to different localities in areas/ apt complexes around the Containment Zone and Red Zone areas.

Each of the buses will have a doctor, three nurses and a lab technician.

Volunteers will also be roped in to ensure that social distancing norms are followed in and around the mobile health checkup camp. (ANI)

