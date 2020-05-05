K'taka Transport Minister refuses to accept Congress' donation of Rs one crore to bear migrants' transportation fare

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Lakshman Savadi on Monday suggested the Congress delegation for donating at least Rs 150 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund instead of handing over a cheque of Rs one crore as a donation in order to bear the transportation fare of the migrants.

Congress leaders on Monday met Savadi to handover a cheque of Rs one crore in order to donate money for the migrant workers' transportation.

However, Savadi did not accept the cheque and suggested the Congress delegation to donate a bigger amount to the CM Relief Fund.

While addressing media after meeting the Congress leaders' delegation in the leadership of KPCC president, DK Shivakumar, Savadi said: "Congress has a history and its a wealthy party, still if Congress leaders want to donate, at least they must donate Rs 150 crores to the CM relief fund to fight COVID-19."

DK Shivakumar yesterday slammed the government and urged to depute free transport services to migrant workers, he asserted that Congress will donate money in this regard.

But the Managing Director of KSRTC denied to accept the cheque of Rs one crore and suggested the Congress delegation to meet transport minister or Chief Minister and donate to CM relief funds. Hence, today congress leaders met deputy CM Lakshman Savadi and tried to handover Rs one crore cheque which he did not accept.

After Congress leaders slammed the government and people criticised the decision of collecting bus fares, CM BS Yediyurappa ordered for free transport service to migrant workers. (ANI)