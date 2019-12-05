K'taka: Two days after joining BJP, Congress Corporator Vasanth Kumar back in Cong

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): Congress Corporator R Vasanth Kumar from Sampangiramnagar, who joined the Bharatiya Janta Party two days ago, has rejoined Congress on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here in the presence of senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, Kumar alleged that BJP leaders took him to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa' residence and made him join their party.

"BJP leaders took me to the Chief Minister's home all of a sudden and made me join BJP," he said.

Rao alleged that BJP had pressurised Kumar to quit Congress, however, he is back in the party fold.

"It is an example of what BJP is doing. BJP is known to do all this. They do not have any confidence in their own leaders and they are just trying to poach our leaders. They have pressurised our corporator Kumar. However, he is back with us," he said.

The Congress leader further said that the BJP should stop its attempt of poaching other parties leaders.

Kumar joined BJP here on December 3 in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Earlier, the Congress had expelled two corporators - M K Gunashekhar and Nethravati Krishnegowda - from Shivajinagar constituency for 'anti-party' activities. (ANI)