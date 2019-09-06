Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 6 (ANI): Two people have sustained minor injuries in a gas cylinder blast that occurred at a shop in Govindapuram on Friday.
The incident took place near HKBK College of Engineering.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
K'taka: Two injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Bengaluru
ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:41 IST
