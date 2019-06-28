K'taka water crisis: Farmers to protest at Krishna Raja Sagara Dam

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Jun 28 (ANI): As the farmers' protest over water scarcity entered its eighth day here, the peasants are now on their way to the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam to stage a demonstration.



Farmers have been protesting since June 21, demanding diversion of Cauvery and Hemavati waters to their canals in order to save their standing crops.



"At this moment we are facing a deficit of water in our reservoirs. We have 75-80 TMC of water in our Cauvery reservoir. It's not possible to release water to them. But we are requesting the government to release water to our standing crops and for our animals. If not we will continue our protest and we are thinking further possibilities," farmers' leader Darshan Puttananiah told ANI on Wednesday.



Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday had shifted the onus to the Centre and asked it to direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to resolve the issue.



Last month, CWMA had asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) to lower riparian states for the month of June.



Tamil Nadu, which too has been grappling with water crisis had demanded in a CWMA meeting last week that 9.19 TMC feet of water should be released immediately in accordance with the recent decision of the committee. (ANI)

