Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Seven people have been arrested in connection with a case where a woman was allegedly tied to a pole in Kodigehalli for not repaying a loan, police said on Thursday.
The matter came to the fore after a video of the incident went viral.
In the video, a woman is seen tied up to a pole and some men are standing around her. People can be heard saying "beat her with slippers and brooms".
The 36-year-old woman, Rajamani, hails from Kollegal in Chamarajanagar district runs a small hotel here and a chit fund business. She owed Rs 50,000 to some people who were allegedly forced her to return the money. (ANI)
K'taka: Woman tied to pole, harassed; 7 arrested
ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:21 IST
