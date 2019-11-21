K'taka: Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of deceased journalist

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of Manjunath, a journalist who died in a road accident yesterday.

Manjunath, the Haveri district correspondent of a local daily, was killed in an accident in Davangere district last night.

He was on his way to his sister's house at Holalkere on his motorcycle, when he was hit by a tractor near Kodaganuru.

According to the police, the 30-year-old scribe died on the spot. (ANI)

