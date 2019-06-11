K'tka Govt orders probe into IMA Jewels after protestors throng its B'lore office

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Hours after many investors gathered to stage a protest in front of IMA Jewels store at Commercial street, following an audio clip allegedly posted by its founder-owner, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has ordered a probe into the matter.

The audio clip allegedly recorded by IMA managing director Mohammed Mansoor Khan, announcing that he was going to end his life since the company had suffered a financial setback. The man in the purported clip that surfaced on social media threatened to commit suicide claiming that he is "tired of bribing corrupt politicians and bureaucrats".

"IMA Jewels issue has been taken seriously. The government understands the situation of investors. I have also spoken to Home Minister MB Patil about the issue. The case has been handed over to Central Crime Branch. Action will be taken against culprits," said Kumaraswamy.

The protestors had requested the government to establish an SIT (Special Investigation Team) or CCB (Central Crime Branch) team to evaluate the worth of available assets.

"In the audio, Mansoor Khan mentioned that some ministers were involved. It should be investigated and they should be arrested and punished. They have to pay back all our money. The government needs to take strict actions, one of the investors Mohd Jameel said.

Another investor Kashiv said he had invested around 25 lakh a year back and had been receiving 2to 3 per cent profit for the past 9 months.

"But since the assembly elections concluded, they (IMA Jewels) had said that the inflow of money has been difficult," Kashiv said.

Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil assured that the government has taken up the issue seriously.

"IMA Jewels is a Limited Company wherein every investor is a shareholder whatever be the amount. Accordingly, they trade it into gold. There has been malpractice. We have taken it very seriously," Patil said. (ANI)