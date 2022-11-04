KTR announces land regularisation in six assembly constituencies

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], November 3 (ANI): Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the State government has issued GO No.118 for the regularization of lands up to 1000 square yards in LB Nagar and five other Assembly Constituencies.

The decision will give relief to thousands of families who have been distressed for nearly 15 years.

Speaking at the 'Mana Nagaram' meeting held in Saroornagar Stadium, LB Nagar, KTR said that names of the colonies which are missing from the list will be included in the GO.

When KTR was reading out finer details of the order, residents and representatives of the 44 colonies in the six Assembly Constituencies cheered in joy.

He said that a nominal amount of Rs 250 per square yard will be charged for regularization.



"People have been representing issues with their land regularization since the year 2007. The issue came in the way of doing business there, sending children abroad for academics, and other crucial milestones in life. They drew the attention of multiple Chief Ministers towards it," KTR said.

The Minister recalled that a meeting over this was held at LB Nagar Zonal Office in 2018.

D Sudheer Reddy, L.B Nagar MLA, and other public representatives thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KTR for holding multiple meetings over the issue and resolving it.

KTR read out the works taken up in the LB Nagar constituency in the past few years including Rs 1200 crores spent on flyovers and underpasses, Rs 113 crores allocated for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP).

He also assured to address other issues faced by people in the constituency.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Labour Minister CH Malla Reddy, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi,

GHMC Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy, Special Chief Secretary of MA&UD Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M Dana Kishore and others were present at the meeting. (ANI)

