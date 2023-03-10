KTR arrives at KCR's New Delhi residence ahead of Kavitha's questioning by ED

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Friday arrived at the residence of his father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the national capital.

Kavitha is scheduled to appear before the probe agency on Saturday for questioning. She had arrived in the national capital on March 8, hours after the ED issued summons for questioning.

Earlier on Friday, Kavitha launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, was also present at the protest.

The sit-in dharna at Jantar Mantar was attended by opposition parties and women organisations, which supported the proposed Women's Reservation Bill from across India.



Addressing a gathering, Kavitha said this Bill will help in the development of the nation. She urged the central government to introduce the Bill in Parliament.

"Women's Reservation Bill is important and we need to table it soon. I promise all women this protest will not stop until the Bill is introduced. This Bill will help in the development of the nation. I request the BJP-led central government to introduce this Bill in Parliament," she said.

She also thanked the BRS leaders and cadre for extending their support to her protest.

"Empowering women in the legislative discourse cannot be demanded, it must be guaranteed by the government. I thank BRS leaders and cadre for extending their support to this protest," the Telangana leader said in a tweet.

On March 8, the BRS came down heavily on the Centre after the ED summoned Kavitha in connection with its ongoing probe in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the central probe agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP.

Referring to the summons as "politically motivated", BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy had said that except ED and BJP, nobody really understands the case registered in connection with the new-withdrawn new Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

