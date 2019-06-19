KTR helps 39 Indians stranded in Saudi Arabia to return home

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): As many as 39 Indian workers from Telangana stuck in Saudi Arabia were able to return home due to the intervention by TRS Working president KT Rama Rao.

"About 60 daily wage labourers went to Saudi Arabia last year to work in a construction company. Most of them belonging to Karimnagar, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts. The company, which hired these labourers had not been paying salaries to them for the past six months and were made to live in terrible condition, without proper food," a statement said Rao's office said.

When Rao was approached for help over Twitter, he immediately requested the Indian Embassy Riyadh to help the victims stranded in Saudi Arabia.

TRS working president also requested Chief Secretary SK Joshi to come up with a proper solution to address the problems of the labourers.

"The Indian Embassy swiftly responded to KTR's request and helped the victims return to India. The Embassy had arranged for temporary exit visas and also the flight tickets for the victims," the press release by Rao's team said.

KTR expressed his happiness over the return of the Gulf victims to their native state Telangana. He thanked the Indian Embassy and Telangana state NRI Affairs officials for their prompt response. (ANI)