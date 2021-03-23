KTR questions Piyush Goyal over delay in setting up Warangal Rail Coach Factory

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 23 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Monday questioned Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over delay in setting up the Warangal Rail Coach Factory as promised to people of Telangana State under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The minister said the Telangana government has already handed over 150 acres of land as directed by the Government of India.



"Dear Piyush Ji, Any updates on the Warangal Rail Coach Factory as promised to the people of Telangana in AP Reorganisation Act? FYI; The state Government has already handed over 150 Acres of land as directed by Government of India #WarangalRailCoachFactory," Rao tweeted.



Rao's comment came in response to Goyal's tweet which read "Marathwada Rail Coach factory in Latur, Maharashtra has become a game-changer in development of the region by creating a modern, industrial ecosystem. Factory Set up at the cost of Rs 625 cr on 350 acres of land, the factory is capable of producing 250 coaches per annum." (ANI)

