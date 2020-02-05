KTR reviews third metro corridor ahead of inauguration on Feb 7

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday reviewed the work of the third Hyderabad Metro Rail Corridor at Pragathi Bhavan which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on February 7.

The metro rail which is yet to inaugurated will start at Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and end at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

In the view of the public representatives participating in the inaugural ceremony of the metro, the IT minister ordered all the metro officers to ensure a peaceful event.

The minister also ordered the metro officers to keep the records of what facilities are being provided to the public in metro rails and details of the metro works on a daily basis.

The leaders who were present at the review meeting included, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Hyderabad Mayor Bontu Rammohan, City Police Commissioner, officers from Metro Rail, GHMC and correspondents from L&T. (ANI)

