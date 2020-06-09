KTR reviews works of Karimnagar, Nizamabad Municipal Corporations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 9 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA and UD) KT Rama Rao on Monday reviewed various municipal issues in Karimnagar and Nizamabad Municipal Corporations.

According to an official statement, KT Rama Rao asked the officials and public representatives to give more importance to sanitation and road maintenance apart from the development of junctions in the municipalities.

KT Rama Rao instructed the officials concerned to complete water and energy auditing in Karimnagar and Nizamabad municipalities by June 15, apart from coming up with a water map of the two districts.

He instructed the officials to review and study waste management systems and adopt best practices being implemented in other cities.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, CDMA Director Sathyanarayana, concerned MLAs, Municipal Chairpersons and Commissioners participated in the meeting. (ANI)

