KTR seeks Centre's assistance for Hyderabad pharma city project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday wrote to Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan seeking assistance for the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) project, proposed to be developed near here.

According to an official statement, in a letter to Piyush Goyal, KTR sought a grant of Rs 1,318 crore for implementation of external infrastructure linkages and Rs 2,100 crore for the project towards Phase-1 internal infrastructure development.

From Dharmendra Pradhan, he sought "natural gas allocation on preferential tariff basis and reliable supply for project operations."

According to KTR the HPC promises to position India as a global manufacturing hub for pharmaceuticals.

He added that the overall investment potential of the project is estimated to be around Rs 64,000 crores with employment generation of 5.6 lakh jobs.

The minister contended that HPC is the "world's largest integrated pharma park" to promote domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals in line with the "Make in India" initiative.

"Government of Telangana reassures its commitment towards the development of a world-class Hyderabad Pharma City and promoting competitive domestic manufacturing of pharmaceuticals under the Make in India initiative of GOI," said KTR. (ANI)