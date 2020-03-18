KTR urges Centre to repatriate Indians stuck at airports of 3 coronavirus-hit nations

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the Central government to arrange for the repatriation of Indians stranded at the Manila, Kuala Lumpur and Rome airports as coronavirus sweeps the world.

The Indians had been left stranded at the airports of the three coronavirus-hit nations -- Italy, Malaysia, and the Philippines -- owing to the cancellation of flights to India amid the outbreak of the virus.

In a tweet addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rao said that he has been receiving several distress messages from these Indians and would urged them to arrange for their return to India.

"Hon'ble EAM @DrSJaishankar Ji & Civil Aviation Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji, I have been receiving several distress messages in SM from Indians stuck at airports in Manila, Kuala Lampur & Rome. Kindly request Union Govt to respond & arrange for them to brought back home safely," Rao tweeted.

As many as 150 Indians are stranded at the airport of Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur. On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that the government has approved Air Asia flights for their return to the homeland. (ANI)

