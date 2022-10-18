Kulgam District redefines itself in developmental pursuits

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): South Kashmir's Kulgam district has embarked on a new journey of holistic development across all sectors. In an interview with the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, IAS, Dr Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat discussed the breakthrough achievements of Kulgam in the face of Naya Kashmir.

The administration is focused on the pillars of the economy - infrastructure, healthcare, education, renewable energy, and the power sector. Major projects such as the construction of bridges, macadamization of roads, electric connections, and safe drinking water to every last house, are underway working at an accelerated speed given the oncoming winters. The Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured 100 per cent functional household tap connections to all the 60,289 households of Kulgam via 140 water supply schemes implemented at the cost of Rs 467 crore.

As law and order have been kept in check, developmental works have multiplied. The central government flagships schemes such as JJM, PMGSY, MGNREGA, PMAY Urban and Rural, NHM, MDM, AIBP, SAMAGRA, NRLM, etc., and the District Capex works plan marked at Rs 617 crore are running their full potential.

After the longest time, panchayats at all three levels (gram panchayats, block development councils, and district development councils) with the District Development Council at the apex level are actively and directly involved in all works. There is a close relationship between the 14 DDCs, 7 BDCs, and 750 Panchs and Sarpanchs representing regions of the district. The local youth bodies assist the panchayat in grassroots planning. The process has helped in better allocation of funds and employment generation. In 2021, 5000 works were completed and audited at a cost of more than Rs 200 crores. All sick industries are up and running today.

65 percent of Kulgam's population is youth so the self-employment schemes under the Mission Youth such as Mumkin and Tejeswani have been of great benefit. Last year more than 53,000 opportunities were taken up through self-employment schemes. More than 1000 Kanal of previously encroached land is now converted to playing fields without any opposition. Prime Minister's dream of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas" is been largely adopted by the population.

The National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) is an umbrella to more than 2700 SHGs involving 27,000 women in the district. This year Rs 1398 crore has been budgeted for providing credit to SHGs through banks, while the last year the total credit disbursed stood at Rs 1119 crore.

The Gujjar and Bakerwal communities living in Damhal Hanjipora, D K Marg, Manzgam, and Kund forming 8 percent of the population have not been ignored. Their difficult lives have been accounted for, and in that view, their healthcare, education, housing, and electricity are being taken care of. Recently a 300-bedded tribal boarding school in Tangmarg (Kulgam) was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and another hostel is in the pipeline for the community.



The way youth in the district has taken to educating themselves, whether, in academics, extracurricular, or entrepreneurial initiatives is remarkable. Local publications print fortnightly magazines about upcoming workshops, courses, student-support activities, competitive examinations, etc. so that the information reaches every aspirant. For the Civil Services, KAS, and NEET candidates reading rooms and a library is established at the city center. The reading rooms have a daily footfall of 200 students. Moreover, Rs 25 Lakh is allotted to three government higher secondary schools to build better libraries. It is aimed at grooming students for a promising tomorrow and higher echelons.

The National Apprentice Scheme has been put into effect in the ITIs (Nodal Implementation Centers). They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide on-the-job training to graduated trainees. The Department of Skill Development of ITIs and polytechnics are constantly upgrading programs to remain abreast of the current market situation.

Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration plan, the government launched 75 new destinations to be popularized including Aherbal Waterfall, the highland areas like Badibehak, Cheranbal, Kungwattan, Kousernag, Sekjan, and Humapthri. Under this program, the district administration designed a tourism calender to shine a light on these places through festivals and events such as the Winter Carnival, Summer Fest, Cycle Racing, Trekking Expeditions to Kousarnag Lake, and Fossil Site Walk.

Pilgrimage sites at Qaimoh, Kulgam town, Chimmer, Devsar, Kund, Khanbarni, and Manzgam are also popular among tourists. Though launched as an experiment, the response to these events was overwhelming. Under the Tourist Village Program, nine villages of Kulgam will be converted into mega destinations to invite and introduce outsiders to paradisical village life. J&K Tourism Department and Mission Youth are setting up 700 homestays in the district.

Kulgam too has joined the Digital India brigade. The district administration has launched the Rehbar Kulgam portal (www.rehbarkulgam.com), which is a one-stop shop for all job opportunities in the district. One can fill out a form and submit it online within minutes. Grievance redressal platforms also have opened up online. These include the Madadgar portal, Aalow portal (an Incidence Response System), and e-Arzi. Such portals can exercise more than 200 services on the internet such as creating digital income and domicile certificates. Land records (Jamabandies) and the issuance of land passbooks to people have also been digitalized. The paperless administration will decrease delays in response time and increase accountability among employees.

To combat the storage problems in the horticulture sector, the administration has selected industrial estates at Chekpora Ashmuji, Munnad Guffan, and Kulgam to set up cold storage facilities in PPP mode. Awareness programs for farmers on the subjects of post-harvest preservation of fruits, vermicompost, mechanization of routine tasks, etc. are being carried out to encourage the sector and address farmers' grievances. Presently Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kulgam is conducting an awareness program on pests and plant diseases.

Kulgam ranked number one in India in achieving the target of the Government of India's Mission Amrit Sarovar on August 15, 2022. 279 out of 311 identified springs and water bodies have been developed. Seminars and programs on water conservation and equitable water utilization helped in achieving the position. Not only this but for greywater management 4746 soakage pits have been built in the district. The Rural Development Department, Forest Department, and Soil and Water Conservation are actively monitoring the process.

All in all, District Kulgam is slowly becoming the first district in South Kashmir to channel its energies for syncretic growth and prosperity of the region. And such monumental achievements mark a new chapter in its history. (ANI)

