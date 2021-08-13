Kulgam encounter: Major tragedy averted before Independence Day, says IGP Kashmir

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Friday after one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was killed during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

"Kulgam Encounter Update: Operation is over now. A major tragedy has been averted before Independence Day. NHW will open for traffic shortly," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police quoting the IGP Kashmir.



On Thursday, two security personnel and two civilians were injured in firing by LeT terrorists during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

According to IGP, terrorists open fire upon a BSF convoy in Kulgam earlier in the day.

"Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot when the terrorists opened fire," the IGP had said. (ANI)

