Kullu: 1 dead, 2 critically injured in road accident

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): One person died while two others were critically injured in a collision between a car and a jeep at Chandigarh Manali National Highway-21 on Tuesday.

The incident was captured on a CCTV installed on the highway.

Gaurav Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kullu district said: "The car was going towards Kullu and the jeep coming on the wrong side from Kullu hit the car."

"Due to severe collision, car driver succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital and two others are critically injured," Singh added.

While the deceased has been identified as Kishan Singh (36) resident of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur town, Navneet (36) resident of Palampur and Vandana (25) were injured in the accident

Further investigation in this matter is going on. (ANI)

