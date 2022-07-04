Kullu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of those killed

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the kin of the deceased in the Kullu school bus accident.

"Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," stated PMO.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," added the PM.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also condoled the death. He tweeted, "I received news about the private bus accident in Sainj valley of Kullu. The entire administration is present at the spot and the injured are being taken to the hospital. I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to bereaved families."

At least 11 people, including school children, were killed and several others were injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning, a government official said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m at the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road.

Several school children were travelling on the bus.

"The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway," said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

Meanwhile, the injured are being shifted to local hospitals in Kullu.

Medical and rescue teams from Kullu have moved to the site of the mishap. (ANI)