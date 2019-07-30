Kullu: Man arrested with over 3 Kg cannabis

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): District police on Monday recovered a large amount of banned drug from an individual during regular patrolling in the area.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, "We have recovered 3.125 Kg cannabis from an individual identified as Rajesh during a regular checking near Jai Nala area of Manikaran. Necessary action is being taken".

The accused, aged 19 years, is a resident of Kullu's Bhunter area. Police have registered a case under section 20 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In the first week of July, district police had raided a house in Bhuntar and found 117 grams of opium, 215 grams of cannabis (charas) and Rs 41,120 in cash. (ANI)

