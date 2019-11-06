Kullu police seizes 5.15 kg cannabis, two arrested

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Nov 6 (ANI): Kullu police have arrested two drug peddlers and confiscated 5.15 kg of cannabis from their possession on Wednesday.

Both the arrested accused hail from Punjab. A case under sections 20 and 25 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them.

The Act prohibits a person to produce, manufacture, cultivate, possess, sell, purchase or transport any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance.

Last Monday, Kullu police had arrested two persons from the Anni area who were in possession of cannabis. The banned drug was seized from their vehicle. (ANI)

