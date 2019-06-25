Kullu: Students stage protests against bus shortage

Students protest against shortage of buses in Kullu on Tuesday
ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 18:59 IST

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 25 (ANI): In the wake of the recent bus accident in Banjar, students here on Tuesday staged protests and demanded availability of buses for different routes in the district.
This comes after police and local authorities, after the June 19 bus accident, restricted buses from accommodating passengers more than its sitting capacity.
Due to this, students claim they are facing a shortage of buses. Owing to the difficulty in commuting, students say they are not able to reach their schools and colleges on time.
Slogans of "Hamari maange puri karo" (Meet our demands) were heard as these students decided to protest against the shortage of buses in the district today.
According to police, a total of 44 passengers lost their lives while over 30 suffered injuries in the accident.
With 50 people on board, the bus was going to Gadagushani area from Banjar when the incident took place. (ANI)

