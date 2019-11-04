Kullu: Two people with 40 grams of cannabis arrested

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Two people were arrested and 40 grams of cannabis was seized from their possession at Anni area of Kullu district on Monday, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police.

The accused were arrested during patrolling in the area by police. The police found cannabis from their truck near Nagan.

The accused have been identified as Chhota Ram of Chhatri district and Mani Ram of Anni district.

A case has been against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. (ANI)

