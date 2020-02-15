Kumar Vishwas' car stolen from his Ghaziabad-based residence

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 15 (ANI): Hindi poet and former Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas' car was on Friday stolen from outside his Ghaziabad-based residence.

The car which was parked outside Vishwas' residence in Ghaziabad's Sector 3 Vasundhra was stolen on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

"An FIR has been registered and police teams are investigating the matter," said Ansul Jain, Circle Officer, Indirapuram police station. (ANI)