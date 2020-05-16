Kumaraswamy slams BJP govt in K'taka for decision to shut centers for women in distress

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for deciding to shut down Santhwana centres (which assist women who are victims of domestic violence, rape, etc.), in the state.

Kumaraswamy said it was ironic that while liquor stores were open throughout the state the centres which provide help to women were being closed by the state government.

"How ironic! The government has opened take away alcohol shops but shuts down Santhwana centres. Giving the bottle to the man while shutting down the care centres for victims of domestic violence. So very thoughtful!" Kumaraswamy's tweet read.

"Government's decision to shut down Santhwana Centres across the state is unbelievably stupid. Even as the cases of atrocities increase during lockdown, an important redressal system is being abolished," he added in his second tweet.

Through another tweet, the JDS leader highlighted the importance of the Santwana centres and termed the incumbent government 'heartless' for trying to close them.

"For two decades, Santhwana centres have been playing a vital role in women and child welfare at the district and taluk level by providing a helping hand to women in distress. It takes a heartless government to close them," he said.

Earlier, as per order on May 11, the Karnataka government had stated that One-Stop centres had been started in the state as per the orders of the Centre, that is why it has been decided to close Santhwana centres from the year 2020-21. (ANI)

