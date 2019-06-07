Kumaraswamy to begin "Grama Vastavya" programme from June 21

Karnataka [India], June 7 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy will commence his "Grama Vastavya" scheme from Northern Karnataka this time from June 21.

The programme will be initiated from Yadagiri, Kalburgi, Raichur and will finally finish in the Bidar city of Karnataka.

The agenda is an extension of the "Grama Vastavya" programme, first started in Kumaraswamy's regime as the state's chief minister during 2006-2007 with BJPs Yeddyurappa as his Deputy Chief Minister.

After his party, Janata-dal Secular (JDS), faced a huge defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the programme focuses upon strengthening its relations with the locals and noting the plight of the common man.

Kumaraswamy said that the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. The CM also met his party leaders, along with Siddaramaiah to lay out an action plan for the smooth functioning of the presently ruling Congress-JDS government in the state.

The landslide victory of BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 25 of the 28 seats is believed to be a cause for the re-establishment of the programme. JDS won only one seat in the elections. (ANI)

