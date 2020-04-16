Kumaraswamy to go ahead with son's marriage amid lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that his son Nikhil's marriage ceremony will take place at bride Revati's residence in Bengaluru, however, the wedding preparations are also going on in his farmhouse at Ramnagar.

This comes amid the lockdown in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak. The farmhouse is located at Kethaganahally, near Bidadi in Ramnagar.

Kumaraswamy has said the marriage will be simple and only his family members will attend and no one from outside would be invited.

Earlier Kumaraswamy has said that his son's marriage will take place on April 17 at bride house. (ANI)

