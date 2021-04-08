Kumbh also held in Varanasi, says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has once again made a factually incorrect statement by saying that Kumbh Mela is also held in Varanasi.

Addressing media in Haridwar on Tuesday, Rawat said, "Kumbh takes place in Varanasi as well. He said that Mahakumbh comes in 12 years and is not held every year.

Notably, Kumbh is held periodically at four different locations in India -- Nashik, Haridwar, Prayagraj, and Ujjain -- every four years.



In normal circumstances, Kumbh continues for nearly four months but this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the duration of the congregation has been curtailed to one month.

The newly appointed Chief Minister had earlier triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans and another statement wherein he said that people should have produced more children to get extra ration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rawat also made a factual error when he said in this speech that "America enslaved India for 200 years". (ANI)

