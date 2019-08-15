Kupwara celebrates independence day in the Valley

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] Aug 15 (ANI): Amid the tensions prevailing in the valley, locals in Bellian Bhaik in Kashmir's Kupwara district today were seen involved in the colours of patriotism as they celebrated the 73rd Independence day with great enthusiasm.

Cultural programs were performed by children with innocence and beauty amidst the valley, that looked mesmerising due to the pleasant weather.

In the video shared by the Indian Army, while the national flag was being hoisted, children who were present there, started raising the small flags that they had in their hands, and as the flowers from the flag fell down during hoisting process, all clapped in unison.

Through their melodious song young girls were heard spreading a message of love, "Sab koi Pyar ka ban Jaye fir se murshid" and "Aaj mehfil mein baithe hai jitney, sab ke dil ki Tamanna ho puri."

And few boys were seen dancing on the beats of Haryanvi song with great energy and carefree attitude.

Today, on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime minister Narendra Modi, unfurled the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort and wished citizens of the country. (ANI)