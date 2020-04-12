Kupwara man booked for concealing travel history to Delhi's Nizamuddin

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Apr 12 (ANI): Police here have registered a case against a person for concealing travel history to Nizamuddin in Delhi, while the threat of coronavirus looms large in the region.

The accused got back home on March 22 and kept roaming in his immediate neighbourhood for more than 15 days, according to the Kupwara police.

The authorities have also declared his residential area as a red zone.

The Nizamuddin area is one of the areas in Delhi that have emerged as hotspots for COVID-19 after a meeting of the Tablighi Jamaat was held there last month.

Several positive cases of the coronavirus from across India were linked to the gathering.

Police authorities in Jammu and Kashmir had requested people with travel history to report to quarantine centers on their own, failing which strict action will be taken as per the law.

A total of 207 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the latest official update. Four deaths have been reported from the region till date. (ANI)

