Kurla building collapse: 3 dead, Maharashtra announces Rs 5 lakh for families of deceased

Kurla (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Two more bodies have been recovered from the debris after a 'dilapidated' building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla.

The death toll now stands at three, confirmed BMC officials.

A total of 12 people have been rescued in the rescue operation which is underway.

Maharashtra Minister Subhash Desai has said that the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each while the injured will get free treatment.



"Rs 5 lakh to be given to the family of the deceased and the injured will be given free treatment. The incident will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible. A meeting has been called to ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again," said Subhash Desai.



Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday said, "D wing of the Naik Nagar Society collapsed last night. 12 people were rescued and one was declared dead. Some people are still trapped."

According to Bhide, the collapsed building was dilapidated, since 2013 notices had been first given for its repair, and then for its demolition.



The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.

Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday night visited Kurla where the building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray told ANI.

He had added, "Around five to seven people were rescued. All 4 buildings were issued notices, but people continue to live there. Our priority is to rescue everyone...In the morning we'll look into evacuation and demolition of these buildings so that nearby people aren't troubled." (ANI)

