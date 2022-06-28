Kurla building collapse: Death toll rises to 17, rescue operations underway

Kurla (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): At least 17 people lost their lives after a four-storey building in Mumbai's Kurla collapsed on Monday night, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) informed on Tuesday.

Earlier, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and announced that the family of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each while the injured will get one lakh.

"Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Mumbai accident, along with Rs 1 lakh to the injured," Kudalkar said in a tweet.

The four-storeyed building collapsed in Mumbai's Kurla late on Monday night. The incident took place in the Naik Nagar area.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Potnis said, "In 2016, the building was listed under the C1 category. Later, following an audit, it was reclassified under C2. It should have been repaired, but it wasn't. I, however, don't think there has been negligence on part of BMC."

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the collapsed building was dilapidated, since 2013, notices had been first given for its repair, and then for its demolition.



On Monday night, Minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Kurla where the building collapsed and said that such property should be vacated on the notice of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"Whenever BMC issues notices, (buildings) should be vacated themselves...otherwise, such incidents happen, which is unfortunate...It's now important to take action on this," Thackeray said. (ANI)