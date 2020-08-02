Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan conducts last rites of COVID-19 victim

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Kurnool MLA, Hafeez Khan, performed final rites of a person who died due to COVID-19 here.

After nobody in the family of an elderly person who succumbed to the virus on Thursday, turned up to claim his body, Khan said he stepped in to do the needful.

Wearing a PPE, Khan accompanied the body of the deceased to the burial spot and conducted the final rituals as per religious beliefs.

"There is a stigma in society and it needs to be resolved. Public awareness should be created. I thought I should take the initiative in this regard. So I performed the final rites," he said.

Kurnool on Saturday reported 1,234 coronavirus positive cases taking the total COVID-19 positive cases to 18,081. (ANI)

