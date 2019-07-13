A private double-decker luxury bus caught fire in Pipli area, Haryana (Photo/ANI)
Kurukshetra: 2 die, 12 injured after private bus gutted in fire

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:42 IST

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Two died and 12 got injured after a private double-decker luxury bus caught fire in Pipli area, Kurukshetra. The mishap occurred in the wee hours of Friday.
"At least 14-15 people were admitted to our hospital, two among them were critically injured and the rest of the patients were given proper medical treatment," Dr Nitin Kalra from Loknayak Jaiprakash District Hospital, Kurukshetra, told ANI.
The fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire last night. The bus was completely gutted in the fire.
Further details in the incident are awaited. (ANI)

