KVIC distributes over 330 'bee-boxes' under Re-Hab project to village in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Monday inaugurated the ambitious Re-Hab Project (Reducing Human Attacks using Honey Bees).

KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar inaugurated the ambitious Re-Hab Project (Reducing Human Attacks using Honey Bees) by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India) at village Chausla, in Forest Range Fatehpur, Haldwani, District Nainital.

On the sidelines of the event, Manoj Kumar also distributed 330 Bee-boxes, bee colonies and toolkits along with the honey extractors to the rural beneficiaries in Chausla village, free of cost.



On this occasion, the chairman of KVIC informed the gathering that the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), under the valuable guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is running this project called Re-Hab in 7 states of the country, namely in Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam and Orissa, where attacks of the elephants are more common, and under this project fencing of bee boxes is installed in such areas from where elephants move towards the human settlements and farmers' agriculture.

"Fencing of Bee-boxes on the routes of movement of elephants blocks the path of wild elephants. In this way, through honeybees, elephants can be prevented from attacking humans and destroying farmers' crops," the KVIC chairman said.

As a new initiative, the Re-Hab project will be run by KVIC at selected locations for a period of one year.

"In order to realize the call of "Sweet Revolution" by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to provide self-employment opportunities to the unemployed youth of the country, and to increase the income of the farmers, the Honey Mission program is implemented under the Khadi and Gramodyog Vikas Yojana, in the entire country from the year 2018-19. The beneficiaries of this scheme are provided with 10 bee boxes, bee colonies and toolkits after completion of the beekeeping training provided by KVIC," Manoj Kumar said further.

Under the Honey Mission program in the state of Uttarakhand, from the year 2018-19 to 2021-22 a total of 7120 Bee-boxes, Bee-colonies and toolkits, and other equipment have been distributed to a total of 712 unemployed and farmers, out of which 3910 Bee-boxes have been distributed to 391 Scheduled Caste beneficiaries, 790 Bee-boxes to 79 Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries, and 2420 Bee-boxes to 242 general category beneficiaries. (ANI)

