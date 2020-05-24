KVIC launches stylish three layered Khadi silk face mask

By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In order to help people fight COVID-19 pandemic and to keep infection at bay, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Saturday launched Khadi-Silk face masks made up of hand-woven fabric that provides extra comfort to the users.

KVIC on its first day of the launch has produced 5000 triple-layered multi-coloured masks costing Rs 90 per piece.

VK Saxena, Chairman, KVIC, while speaking to ANI said "These Khadi Silk face masks are made of hand-woven fabric that provides extra comfort to the users. It has two inner layers of Khadi Cotton fabric and one upper layer of silk that makes it a quality product for export in foreign countries."

"The export of Khadi face masks will create huge employment opportunity in India. The Khadi face masks are excellent examples of 'local to global' and 'vocal for local'," he said.

The stylish masks have two layers of cotton fabric and one layer of silk fabric. The two layers of cotton will work as a mechanical shield whereas silk works as an electrostatic shield.

Moreover, it has breathable, skin-friendly, reusable, and bio-degradable qualities making it a unique pocket-friendly product in today's world.

The Government of India has made it mandatory to wear a mask while stepping outdoors for essential purposes following an exponential surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in India that stand at 1,25,101 cases. (ANI)

