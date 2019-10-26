Representative Image
Representative Image

'Kyarr' very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in 12 to 26 hrs: IMD

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:43 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 26 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday said that 'Kyarr' is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 to 36 hours.
According to the weather department, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over coastal districts of Karnataka, Goa and south Konkan and isolated heavy rainfall over north Konkan during next 12 hours.
The speed of gale wind reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing around the system centre over the East-central Arabian Sea. It is very likely to reach 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph during next 6 hours and 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph by October 26.
The wind speed may increase, further becoming 170-180 kmph and touching up to 200 kmph by Sunday morning around the system centre, it said.
"Squally wind speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph is likely to prevail along and off
Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad districts of Maharashtra and Goa during next 12 hours and decrease to 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during the subsequent 12 hours," as per the weather agency.
The squally wind speed is likely to prevail along and off remaining coastal districts of north Maharashtra and the northeast Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast during next 24 hours.
The sea condition is very likely to be high to very high over the east-central Arabian Sea around the system centre during the next 12 hours and phenomenal thereafter. It is very likely to become phenomenal around the system centre over the west-central Arabian Sea from October 28 to 31.
The sea situation will be very rough to high along and off Maharashtra, Goa coasts and rough to very rough along and off north Karnataka coast during the next 12 hours. It is also very likely to be rough to very rough over the northeast Arabian Sea off south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours.
The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off the coasts of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining south Gujarat coast during the next 24 hours.
The cyclone is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during the next five days. (ANI)

iocl