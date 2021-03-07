Kyasanur forest disease under control in Karnataka, says official

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], March 7 (ANI): The deadly Western Ghats KFD (Kyasanur Forest disease) has drastically decreased in Shivamogga, with only four new cases being reported from December 2020 till February 2021, the state health department informed.

According to Dr Kiran KS, in charge of KFD-related activities in Karnataka and Deputy director of the virus diagnostic laboratory in Shivamogga, cases have come down due to effective vaccination. Only two cases were reported from Shivamogga and each one from Karwar and Chikkamagaluru, he said.

In 2018 and 2019, cases of the Kyasanur forest disease were reported in Karnataka. Around 445 positive cases were reported in the state, out of which, 345 cases were from Shivamogga alone. As many as 15 deaths were reported and nearly 700 monkeys were found dead.



2019-20 was a comparatively milder year and a total of 287 cases were reported in the state. Cases came down in the Western Ghats in Maharashtra and Kerala as well, the official said.

"Due to COVID-19 lockdown imposed last year, it was a challenge to control the people who came back to their native places. They had not been vaccinated and our department was a little worried. We have identified, approached and educated them," Dr Kiran said.

"The vaccination is successful and people are educated and come voluntarily to take vaccination and DMP oil," he added. (ANI)

