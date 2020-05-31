Kyrgyzstan Ambassador meets Kyrgyz nationals lodged in Saharanpur jail

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador to India, Asein Isaev, met 21 Kyrgyz nationals lodged at Saharanpur jail on Friday and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the inmates here.

"The Ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements for the inmates at the jail," said Senior Jail Superintendent Dr Viresh Raj Sharma.

"The Ambassador assured the Kyrgyz nationals that step will be taken to bring them back soon", he said..

Isaev interacted with the residents of his country and also brought a few offerings for them. During his visit, Jail Superintendent, Jailor, and other Jail officials also accompanied him.

"I am here to meet our citizens, who are in custody right now. The condition here is very good, our citizens are satisfied. Of course, they are very keen to go home and we are working in this direction," said Isaev.

India's COVID-19 count rose to 1,65,799, including 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 4,706 fatalities, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

