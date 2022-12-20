L-G Manoj Sinha chairs high-level meeting on preparations for G20 Summit meetings in J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit meetings to be held in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023.

The Lt. Governor called for extensive preparations ahead of the G20 meet. He said that the meetings under India's presidency are also an opportunity to share Jammu Kashmir's achievements and to showcase its rich cultural heritage.

The Lt Governor also called for involving students and educational institutions to make the meetings a grand success.



The Lt Governor instructed the Higher Education Department to conduct seminars on G20 in the Universities and educational institutions across the UT.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, senior officers of Police and Civil Administration attended the meeting, in person and through video conferencing at Civil Secretariat, and also shared their valuable suggestions.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 grouping on December 1 and will hold the post for a year. (ANI)

