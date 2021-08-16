L-G Manoj Sinha hoists 100-ft tall tricolour at Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted a 100 ft-tall national flag at the Hari Parbat Fort in Srinagar on Sunday.

Addressing the event, DP Pandey, the General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps said: "We are thankful to various departments of the J&K Government that helped in the installation of this 100 feet long flag, especially the PWD, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Tourism Department. This would not have been possible without the support from J&K Police and CRPF too. I would also like to thank the common people and women as well, who contributed to the making and installation of the flag. I am thankful to Handicraft Department, Skill and Entrepreneurship Department and Khadi and Village Industries Commission too."

He also paid homage to the ones who sacrificed their lives for the country.



While addressing the audience, LG Manoj Sinha said: "I am thankful to the local administration, police, people of Srinagar and J&K as a whole, Naveen Jindal Foundation which contributed to the installation of this flag. I am extremely privileged to be a part of this event."

He added that the story behind the flag was full of struggles and worth being proud of and paid his homage to the ones who lost their lives fighting for the country during the independence struggle and after it.

"My message to the youth: let us together defeat every obstacle in our way, take J&K and India as a whole to the pinnacle of development. Let us pledge to keep the national interest at the top and build a new J&K and India," said Sinha to the youth in his address.

While talking to the media after the function, Sinha added: "I hope this national flag will inspire us all to take Kashmir to the path of development and peace. We need to work with brotherhood for that."

Top officials from the Army, police and administration were present at the event. (ANI)

