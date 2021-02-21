Lab testing in India should be of world standards: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has called for embarking on Mission 'one nation one standard' and make India the leader in setting global benchmarks in setting standards.

Reviewing the work of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Goyal said the strength and character of a nation are often exemplified by the standards it sets for the quality of its products and services and it is time for India to settle for nothing less than the best.

According to an official release on Saturday, he said lab testing in India should be of world standards and modern equipment and latest technologies should be used.

The minister said that BIS should explore international partnerships and associations to achieve synergy in the field.

He said that "gap analysis" of BIS and government labs be taken up on a priority basis as well. In management parlance, gap analysis refers to the comparison of actual performance with potential or desired performance.

Referring to the issue of different institutions and PSUs having a variety of non-uniform standards, he said that effort should be made to merge different standards under one standard as much as possible.

The minister said that industry should be invited for more dialogue, participation and collaboration in the mission of 'one nation one standard'.

He said the process of granting certification should be kept as simple as possible and duplication of work should be avoided.

"We should aim to be the world leader in having maximum industrial products under Indian standards and no one should feel the need to go abroad to get quality certification," he said. (ANI)