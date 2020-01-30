Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department now part of Mo Sarkar initiative in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department has now been included in the Odisha government's Mo Sarkar initiative.

Announcing this at a function organised at Lok Seva Bhawan on Wednesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed confidence that under Mo Sarkar every worker coming to a public office would definitely 'return with a happy memory'.

"I am glad that the Labour and Employees' State Insurance Department is now covered under the Mo Sarkar initiative. It is a step forward in the empowerment of workers of our sate at various levels. The Mo Sarkar initiative has become a catalyst in strengthening the trust between the government and the citizens. With rising accountability of the new model of governance, people have displayed better reliance on this new system," Patnaik said.

He added that the labourers are the key people behind the elegant face of the development process in the State. Their struggle with life must get a supporting hand from the society.

"Our flagship programme the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana has been guided by this philosophy to provide a kind of social security blanket to the workers. It has catered into the requirements of millions of labourers with various kinds of supports including education, marriage, and maternity," Patnaik said.

"The introduction of Mo Sarkar will certainly bring about more efficiency and professionalism to the system. The dignity of labour must be literally felt on the face of every individual worker. Any worker who comes to a public office must return with a happy memory of the interaction," he added. (ANI)